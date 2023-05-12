Win Stuff
CCH selects dietary manager as Employee of the Year

Covington County Hospital named Jessica Walker as "Employee of the Year" Friday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The employees of Covington County Hospital are concluding a celebration of National Hospital Week by recognizing one of their own for outstanding service to the hospital.

CCH Dietary manager Jessica Walker was named “Employee of the Year” during a ceremony Friday morning.

“I love feeding the people,” Walker said. “I love making them happy, making sure the patients and the residents are fed well. So, it’s a great honor to do. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Walker was chosen by her peers from a group of four hospital workers who already had been selected Employee of the Quarter over a year’s time.

“You see the way she serves the patients, she serves her co-workers, her staff, the physicians,” said Gregg Gibbes, Covington County Hospital administrator/chief executive officer. “It’s just a remarkable day for her and for the organization to celebrate her.”

The hospital has been marking National Hospital Week by celebrating a different decade every day.

Friday, many employees donned appropriate costumes to fondly remember the 1920s.

National Hospital Week officially wraps up Saturday.

