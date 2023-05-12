5/12 - Rex’s Friday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

It will be a humid day in the Pine Belt, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s.

The rain will go away later tonight, and we will see mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, we only have a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with highs around 90.

Sunday is looking even drier, with highs in the lower 90s and just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.