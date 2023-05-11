WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times NBC Sports Specials: U.S. Equestrian Championships 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Post Race: 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Times USFL: New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Motor Sports: IMSA: Laguna Seca 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. XFL Championship Game: Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle OR Google Pixel NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Teams TBD 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This list will be updated when new details are provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.