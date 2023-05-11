Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
NBC Sports Specials: U.S. Equestrian Championships1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Post Race: 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
SundayTimes
USFL: New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Motor Sports: IMSA: Laguna Seca2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
XFL Championship Game: Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle OR Google Pixel NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Teams TBD1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This list will be updated when new details are provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Booth, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Jury finds Hattiesburg man guilty of second-degree murder, criminal street gang activity
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system
A death investigation has been initiated after a body was discovered in Hattiesburg.
Death investigation underway after body reported in Hattiesburg
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
45-year-old Brian Edward Watson (left) is charged with burglary, and 52-year-old John Edward...
2 men charged in Richton burglary investigation

Latest News

USM men's basketball coach Jay Ladner visits with Kiwanis Club in Laurel
USM’s Ladner grateful to be back home
USM men's basketball coach Jay Ladner visits with Kiwanis Club in Laurel
USM men's basketball coach talks to Kiwanis Club in Laurel Wednesday
William Carey baseball
No. 8 William Carey collects SSAC awards ahead of NAIA Tournament
William Carey baseball
No. 8 William Carey collects SSAC awards ahead of NAIA Tournament