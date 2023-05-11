WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|NBC Sports Specials: U.S. Equestrian Championships
|1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix
|2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Post Race: 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|USFL: New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Motor Sports: IMSA: Laguna Seca
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|XFL Championship Game: Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle OR Google Pixel NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Teams TBD
|1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
This list will be updated when new details are provided.
