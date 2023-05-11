A vest for Tess: Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor donation

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tess will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization.

Tess’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, the organization has reportedly provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.

