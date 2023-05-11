Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

A vest for Tess: Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 to get body armor donation

Tess’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
Tess’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tess will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization.

Tess’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, the organization has reportedly provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Booth, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Jury finds Hattiesburg man guilty of second-degree murder, criminal street gang activity
A death investigation has been initiated after a body was discovered in Hattiesburg.
Death investigation underway after body reported in Hattiesburg
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting

Latest News

L to R: Tiffany Parrish, Board Member, Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi and Lance...
RAM makes donation to Special Olympics Mississippi
Laurel High School will celebrate its 1st Hispanic valedictorian
Laurel High School celebrates 1st Hispanic valedictorian
Mason Elementary was one of two Laurel schools to receive computers thanks to a grant from...
Masonite donates $25K in computers to Oak Park, Mason elementaries
Lumberton native eager to bring economic growth to hometown Mother’s Day
Lumberton native eager to bring economic growth to hometown Mother’s Day