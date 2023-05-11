Win Stuff
USM’s Ladner grateful to be back home

USM men's basketball coach Jay Ladner talks to Kiwanis Club in Laurel Wednesday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner made a stop in Laurel Wednesday to speak with Kiwanis Club members.

After a successful season, Ladner signed a contract extension with USM through the 2026-27 season.

“Well, it’s a great blessing,” Ladner said. “I’m so grateful to Dr. (Joe) Paul and (USM athletic director) Jeremy McClain and our entire Southern Miss family for believing in me enough to give me a contract extension.”

USM won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season crown and earned a bid to the NIT tournament.

Ladner, who will be entering his fifth season as USM’s head men’s basketball coach, spoke to the Kiwanis about the previous season’s success and the future of the program.

“Unlike a lot of Division I coaches, I went to school at Southern Miss, I’m an alumni. It means a lot more to me and I’m actually from Hattiesburg as well. It’s so reassuring to know that the people you work for are giving you a new contract extension, so I’m very excited.

Ladner played on USM’s National Invitation Tournament championship team.

