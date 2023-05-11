USM’s Ladner grateful to be back home

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner made a stop in Laurel Wednesday to speak with Kiwanis Club members.

After a successful season, Ladner signed a contract extension with USM through the 2026-27 season.

“Well, it’s a great blessing,” Ladner said. “I’m so grateful to Dr. (Joe) Paul and (USM athletic director) Jeremy McClain and our entire Southern Miss family for believing in me enough to give me a contract extension.”

USM won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season crown and earned a bid to the NIT tournament.

Ladner, who will be entering his fifth season as USM’s head men’s basketball coach, spoke to the Kiwanis about the previous season’s success and the future of the program.

“Unlike a lot of Division I coaches, I went to school at Southern Miss, I’m an alumni. It means a lot more to me and I’m actually from Hattiesburg as well. It’s so reassuring to know that the people you work for are giving you a new contract extension, so I’m very excited.

Ladner played on USM’s National Invitation Tournament championship team.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.