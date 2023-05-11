Suspect wanted in Biloxi officer shooting caught in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect connected to the April 16 wounding of a Biloxi police officer.

Deputies and marshals arrested Dontavious Magee at a Covington County residence Wednesday.

Magee has been charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Five people were wounded in April, including a Biloxi officer, when shooting broke out near the Surf Shop on Mississippi 90 in Biloxi.

