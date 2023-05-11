Perry County deputies make drug bust during traffic stop on U.S. 98
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County Wednesday night led to the seizure of multiple, illegal narcotics and an arrest on possession and trafficking charges.
Perry County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 98 near Perry Central High School, and during the investigation and search of the vehicle, found illegal narcotics hidden in different locations.
Deputies seized:
- 14.1 ounces of marijuana
- 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
- 9 grams of cocaine
- 29 grams of Ketamine
- 10 vials of Ketamine
- 41 packs of THC gummies
- 3 Ecstasy tablets.
Davis Archer, 46, Alpharetta, Ga., was charged with possession of cocaine with Intent to distribute; trafficking of marijuana/hashish; trafficking of psilocybin; and trafficking of Ketamine.
