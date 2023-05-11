Win Stuff
Perry County deputies make drug bust during traffic stop on U.S. 98


A traffic stop on U.S. 98 Wednesday night in Perry County led to the arrest of a 46-year-old on numerous drug charges.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County Wednesday night led to the seizure of multiple, illegal narcotics and an arrest on possession and trafficking charges.

Perry County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 98 near Perry Central High School, and during the investigation and search of the vehicle, found illegal narcotics hidden in different locations.

Deputies seized:

  • 14.1 ounces of marijuana
  • 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 9 grams of cocaine
  • 29 grams of Ketamine
  • 10 vials of Ketamine
  • 41 packs of THC gummies
  • 3 Ecstasy tablets.

A 46-year-old was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 98 Wednesday night turned up numerous quantiles and varieties of substances.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)

Davis Archer, 46, Alpharetta, Ga., was charged with possession of cocaine with Intent to distribute; trafficking of marijuana/hashish; trafficking of psilocybin; and trafficking of Ketamine.

