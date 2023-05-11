New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (May 11), the NFL released the full 2023 schedule in a 7 p.m. broadcast. The New Orleans Saints will kickoff their 2023 season opener at home against the Tennessee Titans.
New Orleans Saints fans already know which teams the Black and Gold will face in the Superdome and on the road, but will find out Thursday when.
It’s already been confirmed that none of the Saints’ games will take place overseas.
With an average opponent win percentage of .427%, the Saints will have the second softest schedule this year, according to the NFL.
Week 1 (Sep. 10): vs. Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS
Week 2 (Sep. 18): at Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football, ESPN (via NFL)
Week 3 (Sep. 24): at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX (via The Athletic)
Week 4 (Oct. 1): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon, FOX
Week 5 (Oct. 8): at New England Patriots, Noon, CBS
Week 6 (Oct. 15): at Houston Texans, Noon, FOX
Week 7 (Oct. 19): Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO
Week 8 (Oct. 29): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon, FOX
Week 9 (Nov. 5): Chicago Bear, Noon, FOX
Week 10 (Nov. 12): at Minnesota Vikings, Noon, FOX
Week 11 (Nov. 19): BYE WEEK
Week 12 (Nov. 26): at Atlanta Falcons, Noon, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)
Week 13 (Dec. 3): Detroit Lions, Noon, FOX
Week 14 (Dec. 10): Carolina Panthers, Noon, FOX
Week 15 (Dec. 17): New York, Giants, Noon, FOX
Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., FOX
Week 17 (Dec. 31): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon, FOX
Week 18 (Jan. 7): vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)
The Saints finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10 last year.
The team made several moves in the offseason, signing former Raiders QB Derek Carr and Lions RB Jamaal Williams.
In the 2023 Draft, the Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at No. 29 overall.
