NASA tests engine for Artemis mission

NASA tests engine for Artemis mission
NASA tests engine for Artemis mission(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stennis Space Center made history Wednesday as the National Aeronautics and Space Agency conducted an RS-25 engine full-duration test.

While the engine tested Wednesday is not going to be used in future NASA projects to the moon and Mars under the Artemis program, it will help lay the groundwork for future engines that will.

In fact, Wednesday’s rocket test in south Mississippi could have implications that are out of this world, said Ryan Roberts, NASA’s test director for the B-stand at Stennis.

“The test is designed for Aerojet Rocketdyne to gather data for future engines that they are going to manufacture and produce for future Artemis missions,” Roberts said.

No timeline has been given by NASA for the next phase of the Artemis mission, but the agency is continuing to work on the program that eventually will put astronauts on the moon and travel to Mars.

“When Artemis 4, which is what we’re testing, will start to fly, it’ll be able to carry more astronauts and cargo to the moon,” said Lacy Thompson, news chief for NASA Communications. “We’re going to need to bring a lot of stuff up there in order to build a sustainable presence.”

Stennis employees from across south Mississippi and Louisiana are playing an important role in preparing for the mission.

“NASA is getting ready to take the first woman and the first person of color to the moon and the folks in Mississippi are setting that stage,” said Mary Engola, director of Space Communications for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

