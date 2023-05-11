Miss Hattiesburg’s ‘Preston Strong’ blood campaign off to good start

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss Hattiesburg is gearing up for Miss Mississippi through her blood donation campaign, “Preston Strong”

Angel Gail Lang’s community service initiative was inspired by her brother, Preston, who at age 16, was diagnosed with an inoperable Grade 5 brain malformation.

Doctors informed the family that without blood donors, her brother would not have made it through his life-saving surgery.

Lang serves as an ambassador for Mississippi Blood Services and said this was the perfect segue into her campaign.

“So, you can go to any of (Mississippi Blood Services’) fixed sites any day of the week,” Lang said. “And if you go to msblood.com, you can see all of their mobile drives across the state where they conveniently come to you.

“To date, we’re at 1,288 sites and counting, so, please come out and donate, roll up your sleeves. What we’re terming it this month is ‘Heroes in the Skies.’”

Lang’s goal is 5,000 donors before competing in the Miss Mississippi competition in June.

