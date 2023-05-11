Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Midtown continuing to grow in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg's Midtown continues to expand
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Midtown Hattiesburg has grown over the years, and even more changes are ahead.

Late last month Lt. Gov. Dilbert Hosemann told city leaders about a $4 million windfall coming from this year’s legislative session.

While no official plans have been made, residents are excited about the area’s possibilities.

”We get out-of-towner’s all of the time in the shopping,” said Christen Raanes. “And it’s fun, because you get to meet new people who are passing through Hattiesburg. You get to hear what they think of Hattiesburg and the perspective of people from other place.”

The money will be used to acquire land, relocate utilities and other projects.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest General terminated its membership in the association with a formal letter signed by...
Forrest General becomes 5th hospital to leave Mississippi Hospital Association
Noah Booth, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Jury finds Hattiesburg man guilty of second-degree murder, criminal street gang activity
Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector...
Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Mill-and-overlay project set to begin next week on stretch of U.S. 84 east
MDOT to begin $9.9 million mill-and-overlay project of U.S. 84 east
Mill-and-overlay project set to begin next week on stretch of U.S. 84 east
Stretch of U.S. 84 to be resurfaced
Lumberton prepping for Mother's Day festival
Lumberton preparing for Mother’s Day festival
Lumberton prepping for Mother's Day show
Lumberton gearing up for Mother's Day concert