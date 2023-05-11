Midtown continuing to grow in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Midtown Hattiesburg has grown over the years, and even more changes are ahead.

Late last month Lt. Gov. Dilbert Hosemann told city leaders about a $4 million windfall coming from this year’s legislative session.

While no official plans have been made, residents are excited about the area’s possibilities.

”We get out-of-towner’s all of the time in the shopping,” said Christen Raanes. “And it’s fun, because you get to meet new people who are passing through Hattiesburg. You get to hear what they think of Hattiesburg and the perspective of people from other place.”

The money will be used to acquire land, relocate utilities and other projects.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.