MDOT to begin $9.9 million mill-and-overlay project of U.S. 84 east

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Next week, Mississippi Department of Transportation will begin a $9.9 million mill-and-overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 east starting at the Jones County-Wayne County line.

The project was awarded to Dunn Road Builders and will include the paving of 10 1/2 miles of the highway from Interstate 59 to the Wayne County line.

Mississippi Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Anna Ehrgott said the construction will start with the milling process.

“The term mill in mill and overlay refers to taking a mill truck and removing the existing layer of asphalt from the pavement and then another truck comes through and puts a nice fresh layer of asphalt over the road,” Ehrgott said.

Ehrgott said MDOT chose this project because of the current condition of the roadway.

“Currently that pavement is not in great condition,” Ehrgott said. “It has quite a few ruts and patches along the way and what this project will do is to lessen the potential for hydroplaning in the area and or also make for a smoother ride for the 13,000 people who generally travel on that roadway each day. So, it’s going to be a safer ride and a smoother ride as well.”

Ehrgott said motorists can expect some delays during construction.

“As with any mill and overlay project some lane closures and traffic impacts can be expected,” Ehrgott said. “This project will probably wrap up by towards the end of the summer, so fortunately, it will be a fairly quick process for motorists. We just ask that anytime you see crews out on the roadway working, that you slow down, pay attention and watch out for crews as we all want to make it home at the end of the day.”

To keep up with the progress of this project, MDOT has an app available for Apple and Android devices that provides updates.

