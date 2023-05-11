Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Masonite donates $25K in computers to Oak Park, Mason elementaries

Mason Elementary was 1 of 2 Laurel schools to receive computers thanks to a grant from Masonite.
Mason Elementary was 1 of 2 Laurel schools to receive computers thanks to a grant from Masonite.(Mia Monet)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Laurel School District elementary schools got a surprise donation Thursday from Masonite.

The company, which was started in Laurel in 1925, donated $25,000 worth of Chromebox desktop computers to Oak Park Elementary School and Mason Elementary School.

The funds came from Masonite’s grant program, “We Help People Walk Through Walls,” in which employees can give back to their communities by applying for funds for community needs.

Masonite Finance Manager Mitch Wells said he went to both principals at Oak Park Elementary and Mason Elementary schools to see what they needed and applied for the grant.

“Originally, I decided I would do two applications, one for Oak Park and one for Mason, and they both wanted the same thing,” Wells said. “So, when I turned it into the grant committee, they combined them and it made it the largest, single grant Masonite has ever done.”

Oak Park Elementary School Principal Leander Bridges said the new computers will help students for years to come.

“I probably couldn’t even quantify how much it’s going to help us,” Bridges said. “Because now, we are equally competitive with everyone else. We have enough technology access, we have the right tools, we have the right materials.

“So, now, I’m expecting nothing but the best from Oak Park Elementary.”

Masonite started the “We Help People Walk Through Walls” grant program in 2021.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Booth, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Jury finds Hattiesburg man guilty of second-degree murder, criminal street gang activity
Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system
A death investigation has been initiated after a body was discovered in Hattiesburg.
Death investigation underway after body reported in Hattiesburg
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
45-year-old Brian Edward Watson (left) is charged with burglary, and 52-year-old John Edward...
2 men charged in Richton burglary investigation

Latest News

A traffic stop on U.S. 98 Wednesday night in Perry County led to the arrest of a 46-year-old on...
Perry County deputies make drug bust during traffic stop on U.S. 98
Mississippi Power recently awarded teachers more than $28,00 in 2023 Environmental Education...
7 Pine Belt teachers awarded grants by Mississippi Power
Lumberton native eager to bring economic growth to hometown Mother’s Day
Lumberton native eager to bring economic growth to hometown Mother’s Day
Many core downtown roads will be blocked for the Cite, a speed bike race that requires very...
Downtown Hattiesburg roads to close for bike race Friday afternoon