Masonite donates $25K in computers to Oak Park, Mason elementaries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Laurel School District elementary schools got a surprise donation Thursday from Masonite.

The company, which was started in Laurel in 1925, donated $25,000 worth of Chromebox desktop computers to Oak Park Elementary School and Mason Elementary School.

The funds came from Masonite’s grant program, “We Help People Walk Through Walls,” in which employees can give back to their communities by applying for funds for community needs.

Masonite Finance Manager Mitch Wells said he went to both principals at Oak Park Elementary and Mason Elementary schools to see what they needed and applied for the grant.

“Originally, I decided I would do two applications, one for Oak Park and one for Mason, and they both wanted the same thing,” Wells said. “So, when I turned it into the grant committee, they combined them and it made it the largest, single grant Masonite has ever done.”

Oak Park Elementary School Principal Leander Bridges said the new computers will help students for years to come.

“I probably couldn’t even quantify how much it’s going to help us,” Bridges said. “Because now, we are equally competitive with everyone else. We have enough technology access, we have the right tools, we have the right materials.

“So, now, I’m expecting nothing but the best from Oak Park Elementary.”

Masonite started the “We Help People Walk Through Walls” grant program in 2021.

