Lumberton preparing for Mother’s Day festival

Lumberton gearing up for Mother's Day concert
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton is getting ready to welcome hundreds of people for what is expected to be one of the largest events in the area’s history.

Sunday’s Mother’s Day Blues Festival will be headlined by Grammy-winning artist, Anthony Hamliton, and the event has created lots of buzz throughout the Pine Belt.

City leaders said while the festival is great for the community, the incoming traffic will give Lumberton a much needed boost.

“I think it’s going to really boost the economy for that one day,” said Myrtis Holder. “Actually, I’m afraid that they may run out. I was thinking how could we make sure they have enough ice and gas, because it’s a small town, but you’re going to have people travelling from all over.”

