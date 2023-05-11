Win Stuff
Lumberton native eager to bring economic growth to hometown Mother’s Day

With that goal, event organizer Ladric Kelley and artist Stacii Adams, have a big event planned for Mother’s Day.
By Brandy McGill
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton native, who has been living in Atlanta, GA., for the past 12 years, is working to shine a light on his hometown and bring economic growth.

“We want everyone to come out, whether you’re Black or white, this is for everyone who has their mother, or even if they don’t, it’s a celebration of life and love,” said Adams.

Nearly 25 award-winning artists are packing their bags and heading to Lumberton for the Ultimate Mother’s Day Blues Festival to honor all the remarkable women out there who go by the title mom.

“We call it ‘The Small City with a Big Heart,’” Adams said. “You got Anthony Hamilton; you got Calvin Richardson; you got Keneisha, who is from Lumberton; you got Chris Crane; you got Nellie Tiger Travis, FPJ, Mr. Smoke.”

