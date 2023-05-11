Jasper Co. man facing child sex charges in Missouri pleads not guilty

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The vice president who was in charge of operations of a Pine Belt newspaper had his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri this month.

According to the grand jury Indictment, 48-year-old Zachary W. Buckley is charged with enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.

According to court documents filed on May 5, Buckley entered a plea of not guilty.

A court document said a trial date has been set for Dec. 4.

Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. signed an order that said the defendant must be detained pending trial because the government has provided “clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”

According to the order, reasons for detention include the weight of evidence against the defendant, the lengthy period of incarceration if convicted and the lack of significant community or family ties to this district.

Buckley served as vice president in charge of operations for Buckley Newspapers, Inc., the publisher of the Impact, according to its website; however, the newspaper website no longer lists Zachary Buckley on this page.

Zachary was mentioned in the 'About Us' section on the Impact's website.

On April 4, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Task Force in Missouri received a complaint that claimed a man had traveled to Columbia, Mo., where he lured a girl from her home and brought her to a local hotel to have sexual intercourse.

Investigators determined the man began talking to the girl in January using an online chat room. It was later determined that the man, who was later identified as Buckley, had since left Boone County.

On April 20, two investigators with the Cyber Crimes Task Force traveled to Jasper County, where a search warrant was executed at Buckley’s home, but the investigators discovered he was in another state at the time. While at the suspect’s home, Cyber Crimes Task Force investigators were able to figure out Buckley’s location.

According to a report from the Louisiana State Police, troopers were contacted by FBI personnel in reference to a fugitive investigation.

Troopers located Buckley traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish in a white 2017 Chevrolet Volt.

A traffic stop was conducted at the Mile Post 61 Ramp Exit, and Buckley was taken into custody without incident on April 20.

Buckley was later transferred into the custody of the United States Marshal’s Service in Shreveport, La.

An inmate named Zachary W. Buckley appeared on the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.

Buckley is currently listed on the Phelps County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department inmate roster.

