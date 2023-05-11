It’s Nurse Appreciation Week: Here’s what you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For one week in early May, folks are asked to pause for a moment and offer up thanks to those in a profession that can make an impact.

This week is national Nurse Appreciation Week and the theme is appropriate: “Nurses Make a Difference - Anytime, Anywhere, Always.”

The week is represented annually from May 6 through Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12.

Nurses all over the world help people, working long hours, 12-hour days, to provide for those in need.

As for local hospitals right here in the Pine Belt, the nurses have family who also live here and go to their hospitals for healthcare

“It makes me feel really good to know we can provide such good services here for our community,” Forrest General Hospital nurse Heather Keys. “This is where my family comes for health care, I think the people of Hattiesburg deserve to receive the best possible care so I think we can do a really good thing here and I’m proud of that.”

Keys has worked at FGH for 17 years.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough, leading to burnout for some.

But Keys said the calling is recovering, but a nursing shortage still impacts hospitals nationwide. Forrest General Hospital has seen an increase in hires over the last few months.

Forrest General Hospital is constantly recruiting nurses, offering a $5,000 upfront bonus.

