‘The Hungry Goat’ cancels engaged couple’s wedding catering

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An engaged couple, just around a month away from their big day, says their wedding caterer ‘The Hungry Goat’ canceled their order -- with no refund to show for it.

The wedding bells will soon be chiming for engaged couple Scott Welch and Laurie Farris.

“We got engaged in January. And then of course, my girlfriend, she’s a big planner. So, we started putting everything together. And first thing you got to do is get a caterer,” Welch said.

Their caterer, The Hungry Goat in Flowood, signed a contract with the couple to provide food for just over 100 people next month on their big day.

“We reached out to them, we got a price, it was a fair price. And we ended up having to add more people as invitations got accepted. So, it grew. But they go, ‘no problem,’” Welch explained.

But little did the bride and groom know what would happen at the end of April.

“We got the first email and it stated that they were canceling our event for personal reasons, we’d get a full refund. That’s no problem. That sounds great. Thank you for letting us know, ahead of time. And then by then, so we asked, well, how do we get our money, then that’s what we were told we got to contact their lawyer and accountant,” Welch said.

According to documentation, the couple paid close to $3,800 for their services.

Since their last email on May 2nd, they haven’t received any response on when or how that money will be given back. Welch says it’s a similar story for others.

“We’ve had one guy reached out, he had an event for, I think, rehearsal dinner for his son, and I think it was about $1,500. We had another lady that she was a teacher, and they had an event, I think they were using him as a fundraiser. They actually ran her credit card on Monday. And they canceled everything on Tuesday,” Welch said.

Welch says since the cancellation, they were lucky to find a new caterer -- but it’s a price they didn’t expect to add on for their big day.

“It’s going to be double what we get initially budgeted. So that’s tough for anybody. So that’s pretty, pretty low down. And that’s bad business, in my opinion.”

Welch and Farris say they are filing a small claims suit against The Hungry Goat, in hopes they will get a refund back.

3 on your side reach out to both the attorney and the owners of the business, however, no response has been provided.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.