Gulfport ends trash campaign early due to ‘misuse,’ ‘exploitation’ of dumpsters

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to a statement released by the city Thursday morning, Gulfport is ending its trash campaign early- on Thursday, May 11.

Gulfport held a two-week dumpster services campaign beginning April 28, giving residents the ability to dump debris, boxes and other miscellaneous waste in each ward.

Now, the city says its ending the campaign a day early due to “the misuse of provided resources.” In a statement, the city says they’ve received more waste during the campaign than anticipated and determined the cause to be use by non-residents.

“We have encountered an excessive amount of trash and debris, far exceeding what was anticipated, and sadly, we’ve identified the misuse of dumpsters by out-of-town business and contractors. These dumpsters were explicitly provided for the citizens of Gulfport, and it’s disheartening to see them exploited in this manner,” the statement read.

Over 2,000 tires were dumped at designated sites, which Gulfport says creates both environmental and logistical challenges.

“...We encourage all residents to adjust their plans accordingly and to report any suspicious activities around these cites to city authorities,” the statement read. “While this news is unfortunate, we remain steadfast in our commitment to keep Gulfport clean and beautiful. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this issue, and we’re confident that together, we’ll continue to maintain the cleanliness standards of our city.”

