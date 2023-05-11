Downtown Hattiesburg roads to close for bike race Friday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Hattiesburg can expect to see some traffic delays downtown on Friday afternoon.

Both the Farm to Fork Criterium and Live at Five will be taking place in downtown Hattiesburg. Many core downtown roads will be blocked for the Cite, a speed bike race that requires very deliberate traffic and crowd control barricades to be in place for the safety of the participants and audience.

The bike route will take place throughout the footprint of downtown Hattiesburg. It will require closures with barricades at the following intersections:

Main Street and Jackson Street

Forrest Street and McLeod Street

McCleod Street north of Tennessee Street

West Pine Street and West Front Street east of Dudley West Conner/Hemphill Streets

Main Street and West Railroad Street

Mobile Street north of Newman Street

East Pine Street and East Front Street east of Mobile Street

The city said all cars parked on the street within the vicinity of the race perimeter need to be moved by 5 p.m.

Road closures will begin on a rolling basis at 5:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., all roads inside the race boundaries will be closed for route checks and event staff will begin putting out course safety features.

The race begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to end at 9 p.m.

If you are trying to access Live at Five from West/North Hattiesburg, below are the three recommended routes:

Coming from Hardy Street: Driving into downtown Hattiesburg, take a right at Railroad/Ronie Street and then an immediate left onto West Laurel. This will take you to the Walnut Street area, which will get you close to Live at Five. Coming from West Pine Street: Take a right onto 2nd Avenue, merge onto Southern Avenue and a left onto Walnut Street, which will you get you close to Live at Five. Coming from Mobile Street: Take an immediate left on East 2nd Street, straight to Evans Street, then a right to East Front. There will be an officer here to direct traffic when bikes are not in this intersection on the course.

