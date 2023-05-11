Win Stuff
Covington County woman will be 4th generation graduate from USM

Jennifer Lane Domingos is a 4th generation graduate of USM.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About 2,000 students at the University of Southern Mississippi are scheduled to graduate this week, including a Covington County woman who will be the fourth generation of her family to graduate from USM.

Jennifer Lane Domingos is receiving a degree on Friday in interdisciplinary studies.

Her great-grandfather, grandfather and father also graduated from USM.

She’s one of 1,600 students who are earning undergraduate degrees from Southern Miss this week.

There are another 400 who are receiving graduate degrees.

“This May is exactly 30 years since I graduated from high school and so this feels like a real monumental time in my life, just to be able to have a completion of something that I’ve been wanting for so long,” Domingos said. “It was always my desire to come to and to graduate from USM.”

Domingos said she’ll also seek a masters degree in historic preservation, and perhaps, one day teach at USM.

