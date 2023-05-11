Win Stuff
7 Pine Belt teachers awarded grants by Mississippi Power

Mississippi Power recently awarded teachers more than $28,00 in 2023 Environmental Education...
Mississippi Power recently awarded teachers more than $28,00 in 2023 Environmental Education Grants, including seven from Pine Belt schools. (PRNewsfoto/Mississippi Power)(PRNewswire)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
From Mississippi Power Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power recently recognized teachers across Mississippi with Environmental Education Grants for their commitment to education and environmental science.

The company presented nearly 50 teachers with grants totaling nearly $28,000.

Environmental Education Grants are used to assist teachers’ science lessons with equipment and supplies.

This is the largest group of grant proposals and recipients since the program’s inception in 2015.

“We’re proud to continue to support educators throughout our service territory,” Environmental Affairs director Michael Harvey said. “Each year we’ve seen these grants truly make a difference in local schools and drive innovation among students.

“I’m confident we’ll see continued success with this program and I look forward to see what our teachers and students do with this year’s grants.”

This is the sixth year that Mississippi Power has awarded teachers with Environmental Education Grants. To date, more than $130,000 has been awarded to nearly 220 teachers.

2022-2023 Mississippi Power Environmental Education Grant recipients (Pine Belt)

  • Danielle Whittington, Columbia Elementary
  • Mary Amanda Cobia, East Marion Elementary
  • Kristen Hanson, East Marion High School
  • Tiara Milsap, Laurel Upper Elementary
  • Leah Webb, Laurel Upper Elementary
  • Gabriel Rule, Stone Middle School
  • Marlo Shepherd, West Marion Primary School.

Mississippi Power, now in its 98th year of operation, serves more than 191,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.

Visit our websites at mississippipower.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube.

