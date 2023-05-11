18-year-old found burned inside SUV near Long Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A car fire has turned into a homicide investigation in West Jackson after police discovered the body of an 18-year-old inside a vehicle.

First responders were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Thursday near Long and Bon Air Streets.

The Jackson Police Department says 18-year-old Gabriel Warren was found inside a red Honda CR-V.

When WLBT first arrived on the scene, crews saw the area roped off and the vehicle surrounded by several first responders including a crime scene unit, multiple American Medical Response units, and arson investigators.

Thursday evening, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed that the crime was a homicide.

WLBT is working to learn more information about what happened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.