05/11 Ryan’s “Summer-like” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises for today’s forecast once again as this consistent “summer-like” pattern continues. That means we’re in for more afternoon showers and potential thunderstorms, and today’s have a very low chance of severe weather. That pretty much describes any late spring/summer day, so other than being a month or so early it’s still a fairly typical day. So, not to “beat a dead horse” here, but today will be nearly the same as yesterday. We got off to a warm and humid start with a considerably warmer than average low in the low 70s, and we’ll be in the upper 80s once again later this afternoon. Today’s expected high of 87 is just a degree or so above average, but the humidity is still ridiculously high. That’s why heat indices will climb into the 90s again, and why we’re seeing these heating-based afternoon showers in the first place. Expect them to move in from the west by 3 PM, then slowly work their way eastward for the next 6 hours or so. There is again a level one risk of severe weather, with gusting winds and hail being the primary threats in an “overachieving” storm.

