Ways to keep home cooler, wallet fuller this summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Whether ready or not for the warm weather to stick around, make sure your house is prepared.

Staying cool all summer long while keeping the electric bill down should be a big priority.

Running the air conditioner from May through September isn’t very good for the unit – or the wallet.

That’s why following some simple advice can save a lot of money and time

“The first thing you want to do is change your air filter,” said Amanda Mills, Dixie Electric Power Association communication representative. “This is something you should already be doing monthly, but if it’s been a while you want to make sure you do that for the first thing to make sure your home is efficient for summer.”

While changing the filter may seem simple, representatives at Dixie Electric said it’s the first step to take to make sure thehouse is a cool relief from the summer heat.

Next step: Making sure the cold air doesn’t get out.

“Buy caulk.,” Mills said. “You want to seal those air leaks around your windows and doors. When it’s hot outside, that hot air gets in, and if you’re running your air conditioner, that cold air can leak out.

“So, the more you can seal those cracks around your windows and doors, the more you can keep the cool air in and the hot air out.”.

A home’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system will make or break the temperatures inside your home this summer.

That’s why it’s important to have air conditioners checked out by a professional before summer starts.

“Just like we need annual checkups every year, your unit does as well,” Mills said. “So, it’s always important to have a professional come look at your unit and make sure it’s running well.”

American Air Specialists of Mississippi is reminding folks that work done outside the home also could have effects on the airflow indoors.

“When you’re cutting your grass, mowing your yard, make sure the grass isn’t thrown into the gaps side of the condenser unit,” said Dean Blackwell, service manager at American Air Specialists of Mississippi, Inc. “Keep that washed out, change your filter. When you weed-eat around your unit, be cautious of your thermostat wire and your Freon lines,” .

The timeline for these home tips can vary for everyone.

For example, some people may need to change their vent filters more often.

“People that have pets with dog hair and cat hair, keep your filter changed once a month,” Blackwell said. “That’s the life of one. It’s kind of like changing the oil in your car. You have to keep maintenance on it.”

Another way to economically keep a home cool this summer is to make it a “smart home” by switching to a “smart” unit that can be controlled from a mobile device.

Dixie Electric can provide a free energy calculator to help identify areas to boost efficiency in a home.

