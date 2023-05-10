JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -This Thursday, the Ellisville State School is hosting the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run, inviting everybody to come and support.

The idea is to bring awareness to Special Olympics through a community event involving law enforcement.

“We’re excited to host the Special Olympics Torch Run for our law enforcement officers and the athletes that participate,” said Agency Director at the Ellisville State School Rinsey McSwain.

The torch run will start in Ellisville and make its way down to Biloxi to Keesler Air Force Base.

“It’s just a way for us as volunteers to come together, members of the police department to join forces with the community to try to help raise awareness and money for a great cause,” said Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt.

Special Olympics Torch Run returns to Ellisville State School (wdam)

