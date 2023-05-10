Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ in Petal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosted a clinic in Petal Tuesday.

The event was held in the parking lot of Petal Tractor Supply and offered $10 wellness exams for dogs.

After examination, owners could receive low-cost wellness services such as shots or vaccines for their animals.

“We are here the second Tuesday of every month at the Petal Tractor Supply, and we are in Columbia every fourth Tuesday of the month at the tractor supply there,” said Dani Snell, philanthropy and marketing manager.

Services are also offered at the Southern Pines Hattiesburg location on Hardy Street by appointment only.

