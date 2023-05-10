Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Beetlejuice 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, is officially in the works.

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open on Sept. 6, 2024.

Director Tim Burton is returning, as well as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector...
Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured
Forrest General terminated its membership in the association with a formal letter signed by...
Forrest General becomes 5th hospital to leave Mississippi Hospital Association
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.
Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search

Latest News

Laurel letter carriers and directors of local food pantries flank Laurel Mayor Laurel Johnny...
Laurel letter carriers holding annual food drive
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death
A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’
Daniel Perry reacts after being sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Garrett Foster at the...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years