Jury finds Hattiesburg man guilty of second-degree murder, criminal street gang activity

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect was found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal street gang activity Wednesday in Forrest County Circuit Court.

According to 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, 22-year-old Noah Booth of Hattiesburg was found guilty by a jury. Judge Robert B. Helfrich presided over the case.

Booth was charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old William Deshaun Myers on Martin Luther King Avenue on Feb. 6, 2019.

Carter said Booth could face up to 40 years, day-for-day, on the second-degree murder charge and 20 years for criminal street gang active.

The district attorney said Booth will be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentence report is provided to the court.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

