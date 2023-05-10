Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jury finds Hattiesburg man guilty of second-degree murder, criminal street gang activity

Noah Booth, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Noah Booth, 22, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect was found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal street gang activity Wednesday in Forrest County Circuit Court.

According to 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, 22-year-old Noah Booth of Hattiesburg was found guilty by a jury. Judge Robert B. Helfrich presided over the case.

Booth was charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old William Deshaun Myers on Martin Luther King Avenue on Feb. 6, 2019.

Carter said Booth could face up to 40 years, day-for-day, on the second-degree murder charge and 20 years for criminal street gang active.

The district attorney said Booth will be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentence report is provided to the court.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector...
Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured
Forrest General terminated its membership in the association with a formal letter signed by...
Forrest General becomes 5th hospital to leave Mississippi Hospital Association
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.
Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search

Latest News

Laurel letter carriers and directors of local food pantries flank Laurel Mayor Laurel Johnny...
Laurel letter carriers holding annual food drive
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
Funeral arrangements set for Tori Bowie
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting