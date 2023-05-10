Forrest County School District offering incentives to cafeteria workers

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Hundreds of students depend on cafeteria workers to give them nourishing meals to make it through the day.

“We are taking care of people, our school nutrition employees, just like we take care of our kids,” said Forrest County Schools Nutrition Director Lolita Burton.

Burton also expressed that the school district needs more cooks in the kitchen. They recently increased their incentive pay for perfect attendance to try to recruit and retain employees.

“With school nutrition, we have a lot of veteran employees in the district, and from time to time, we do have some employees that decide to leave the district,” Burton said. “We do have employees and at times we do have a few positions that do need to be filled.”

The 2022 - 2023 hourly rate of pay for school nutrition workers varies with experience. A worker with zero years of experience is $10.45, but a worker with experience can make up to $16.16.

Although this incentive has been implemented, two employees said it’s all about the kids, not the pay.

“I still remember them, I still remember them as well yeah,” said Nutrition Manager Betty Hughes. “I see them all the time and they’re like, ‘Hey, Ms. Betty. Hey.’ Yeah, they’re remembered; I love it.”

Nutrition Department Bookkeeper Jami Jones said she gets joy from seeing the students.

“My favorite thing about school nutrition is the joy I get from being a school nutrition employee,” said Jones. “It’s seeing the smile on the kids’ faces and getting the kids to know you. Be in Walmart and they run up to you and they know you, or just going to a ball game and knowing that somebody remembers you and you might have made an impact on them because they haven’t forgotten you.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.