Child injured in Hattiesburg shooting returns home

A child who was injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg is back home tonight after being in a Jackson hospital for more than a month.
By Michael Clark
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A child who was injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg is back home after being in a Jackson hospital for more than a month.

Tristan Barnes was injured when someone fired into the window of his family’s home on Whitney Street on April 5. His father, Terry Barnes, was killed in the shooting.

Tristan was released from the children’s hospital and is now back with his mother, grandmother and his other siblings. His family members said he had several surgeries and procedures but is doing much better.

Now, loved ones are trying to find a safe place to stay.

“Very much touch and go, but, as you see, he is doing great,” said Charmeka Allen, Tristan’s grandmother. “He is kicking up them legs, he’s moving and we have all the faith in God he is going to be moving that left side before long. We are still trying to find mom and sisters and family and sisters somewhere to stay, suitable housing, that would fit DHS requirements right now, and we are trying to get everything we need for him as far as diapers and pampers.”

Officers are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.

If you know anything that can help, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

Loved ones have also created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for the child’s medical expenses.

