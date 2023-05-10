Beauty and the Beast set arrives for FestivalSouth production

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Workers have begun building the set for the FestivalSouth production of Beauty and the Beast.

The set is believed to be the largest ever built for a musical in the Hub City and the first with moving pieces.

Construction is expected to take a full two days to complete, which is perfect for Mike Lopinto, the event’s artistic director, who says he wanted to go big.

“So, the set is magical,” said Lopinto. “We found it in New York. We had several people that we knew that had experiences with it.

It does all types of special things that I probably shouldn’t tell you about. It moves, it rotates and It has multiple levels. There’s fog and smoke and all sorts of nifty effects that happen.”

Beauty and the Beast will premier in the Hub City on May 30.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.