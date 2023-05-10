8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery hosted in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Family members gathered for the 8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery as they remember the loved on that have died from drug overdoses and those that struggle with addiction.

The event also honored emergency responders that have helped save someone from an overdose.

Organizer James Moore invited more than 100 people from local recovery centers.

With tables of pictures dedicated to loved ones and wristbands with the words “NOT ONE MORE,” James Moore looks to leave the community with a positive message.

“We want families like us that are grieving and lost loved ones, but we also want those that have a chance to reclaim their freedom and life from addiction,” said Moore.

“I hope that we can look at the other people in the room that are in the places that our loved ones were, and I hope that we can see hope in them.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdose in 2021.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.