2 Pine Belt businesses prepare for Mother’s Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hands are hard at work before many floral-driven holidays.

Blooms owner Adrienne Hicks-Garanich said Mother’s Day is like Christmas.

“It’s super exciting for us,” said Hicks-Garanich. “We get really excited in regards to ordering flowers. Our goal is always to order the biggest and the prettiest and the most long-lasting.

For us, typically our roses are not just like your standard smaller-head rose. They’re going to be like a garden rose they’re going to be something that opens beautifully, that’s ruffled and that feels pretty and that’s perfect for Mother’s Day.”

Garden Gate Flowers & Gifts owner Missy Moore said it’s a time for her to be creative and help customers pick the perfect bouquet.

“We’ve got several orders for roses,” said Moore. They warn pink roses; lilies, the ‘stargazer’ lillies and hydrangeas. People like those, so that’s (mainly what) people have asked for.”

L to R: Adrienne Hicks-Garanich, of Blooms, and Missy Moore, of Garden Gate Flowers & Gifts. (WDAM)

Holidays can be overwhelming to some, but these two local business owners say the community is what drives them even during the slower months.

“You can have a great product, but if you don’t have connections with your customer base, then it’s just a product and, typically, for our products, we try really hard to have a story behind the product,” Hicks-Garanich said. “So, whether it’s Mississippi made or not, that there’s something that allows connection to happen.”

Moore took over her florist business in March. She said she’s grateful to the Petal community.

“Everybody has been just so friendly and (told us) how pretty it looks outside and everything we’ve done, so we’re really excited to see how this goes,” Moore said.

Both businesses say fresh flowers are available year-round, but there’s still time to pick out the perfect bouquet for this Mother’s Day.

