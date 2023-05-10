2 Pine Belt area teachers to receive Hancock Whitney award grants

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt area teachers will receive grants from Hancock Whitney Friday to honor their work and help fund projects to improve students’ education.

Rowan and Thames Elementary Schools’ REACH Program Coordinator, Elvira Gabriela Deyamport, and Forrest County Agricultural High School science teacher Matthew Seal, are two of the eight teachers that will receive Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher grants.

Along with Deyamport and Seal, this year’s winners come from schools in D’Iberville, Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian.

According to Hancock Whitney, each grant recipient will get up to $2,000 to activate their creative learning initiative at their school.

Hancock Whitney says the grants recognize the dedication to teaching and fund teaching proposals that improve students’ educational experiences and support Mississippi curriculum at K-12 schools in the counties Hancock Whitney serves – Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Madison and Pearl River.

The grants were created in 1994 to pay tribute to the legacies of the late Leo W. Seal Sr., Hancock Whitney’s president from 1932 to 1963, and his son, the late Leo, Jr., the company’s chief executive for 45 years. The first grants were awarded in 1996.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.