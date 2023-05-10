Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 Pine Belt area teachers to receive Hancock Whitney award grants

According to Hancock Whitney, each grant recipient will get up to $2,000 to activate their...
According to Hancock Whitney, each grant recipient will get up to $2,000 to activate their creative learning initiative at their school.(Hancock Whitney)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt area teachers will receive grants from Hancock Whitney Friday to honor their work and help fund projects to improve students’ education.

Rowan and Thames Elementary Schools’ REACH Program Coordinator, Elvira Gabriela Deyamport, and Forrest County Agricultural High School science teacher Matthew Seal, are two of the eight teachers that will receive Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher grants.

Along with Deyamport and Seal, this year’s winners come from schools in D’Iberville, Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian.

According to Hancock Whitney, each grant recipient will get up to $2,000 to activate their creative learning initiative at their school.

Hancock Whitney says the grants recognize the dedication to teaching and fund teaching proposals that improve students’ educational experiences and support Mississippi curriculum at K-12 schools in the counties Hancock Whitney serves – Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Madison and Pearl River.

The grants were created in 1994 to pay tribute to the legacies of the late Leo W. Seal Sr., Hancock Whitney’s president from 1932 to 1963, and his son, the late Leo, Jr., the company’s chief executive for 45 years. The first grants were awarded in 1996.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector...
Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured
Forrest General terminated its membership in the association with a formal letter signed by...
Forrest General becomes 5th hospital to leave Mississippi Hospital Association
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.
Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search

Latest News

L to R: Southern Civitan Club members Kim Knight, Miranda Beard, and President Tiffany Parrish;...
2 Jones Co. groups make donations to Special Olympics Mississippi
45-year-old Brian Edward Watson (left) is charged with burglary, and 52-year-old John Edward...
2 men charged in Richton burglary investigation
8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery hosted in Hattiesburg
8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery hosted in Hattiesburg
Set arrives for Beauty and the Beast musical
Beauty and the Beast set arrives for FestivalSouth production