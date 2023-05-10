Win Stuff
2 men charged in Richton burglary investigation

45-year-old Brian Edward Watson (left) is charged with burglary, and 52-year-old John Edward...
45-year-old Brian Edward Watson (left) is charged with burglary, and 52-year-old John Edward Stevens (right) is charged with accessory after the fact of burglary.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were arrested in Perry County Monday after being identified in a burglary investigation.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Brian Edward Watson and 52-year-old John Edward Stevens were arrested, with Watson being charged with burglary, and Stevens being charged with accessory after the fact of burglary.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers with the Richton Police Department responded to an attempted burglary call at an abandoned home in Richton this past Saturday.

Law enforcement responders did not find anything missing at the time but found evidence someone tried to break into the home.

Later that day, according to PCSO, law enforcement set up surveillance on the home in case of another attempted break-in.

On Monday, law enforcement received another call that the place was broken into, and items were missing. When video surveillance was reviewed, they were able to identify Watson and Stevens as the suspects that broke into the home.

