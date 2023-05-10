Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 Jones Co. groups make donations to Special Olympics Mississippi

L to R: Southern Civitan Club members Kim Knight, Miranda Beard, and President Tiffany Parrish;...
L to R: Southern Civitan Club members Kim Knight, Miranda Beard, and President Tiffany Parrish; Lance Chancellor, JCSD; Southern Civitan Club members Julie Brown and Vice-President Kelli Holston.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two organizations in Jones County have made donations to Special Olympics Mississippi in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Southern Civitan Club of Laurel made a $100 donation and The Arc of the Pine Belt Region made a $50 donation.

“We greatly appreciate these financial donations to Special Olympics Mississippi to support the thousands of children and adult athletes in Mississippi with intellectual disabilities who participate in year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics is being held this Thursday at Ellisville State School in Ellisville. Line-up begins at 1 p.m. and the event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Area residents are invited to attend and support Special Olympics athletes at this free event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector...
Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured
Forrest General terminated its membership in the association with a formal letter signed by...
Forrest General becomes 5th hospital to leave Mississippi Hospital Association
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.
Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search

Latest News

8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery hosted in Hattiesburg
8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery hosted in Hattiesburg
8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery hosted in Hattiesburg
8th annual Tribute to Courage and Recovery
Special Olympics Torch Run returns to Ellisville State School
Special Olympics Torch Run returns to Ellisville State School
Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ in Petal
Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts ‘Paw Pup Clinic’ in Petal