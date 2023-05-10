05/10 Ryan’s “Similar” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The pattern continues, so get ready for a familiar day...almost 100% similar to yesterday. That means our somewhat foggy/misty start with few and foggy areas with lows in the upper 60s/70s got us going today and will likely do so for the rest of the week as well. Afternoons will continue to copy one another as well, with highs now climbing into the upper 80s/low 90s for the rest of the week and the start of the next. In fact, the only thing changing each day will be seeing more or less afternoon rain and the slight temperature difference that would cause. Best I can do right now is say it looks like Friday will be our “rainiest” day, but even then it doesn’t really look all that more or less so than Today or Thursday looks. Basically, expect more afternoon showers which could potentially become a thunderstorm, though no severe weather is expected. Still, as we were reminded last Friday, these heating-based “summer” storms can really show out if they find the right conditions...so just be a little more “weather aware” if you hear any rumbles of thunder as these storms pop up.

For today, don’t expect any more activity until later this afternoon (~2:30 PM), when they’re expected to begin to develop over our northwestern quarter.

