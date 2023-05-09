Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has learned the identity of the alleged suspect in the Ocean Springs mass shooting this weekend.

Fadarius Davon Williams is held in Mobile County jail awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. WLOX confirmed with sources in Mobile that Williams is the suspect connected to a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen, the downtown restaurant where a mass shooting killed one person and injured six Friday night.

When Williams returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Chayse Harmon of Moss Point, Capt. Ryan Lemaire had previously told WLOX.

As for the injuries sustained by the six other victims, none are considered serious. All six are considered to be innocent bystanders in the shooting.

Ocean Springs Police still ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

