Petal High School seniors awarded CTE scholarships through Skills USA

By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Career and Technical Education students at Petal High School were given scholarships from Skills USA.

Skills USA is a non-profit educational resource that serves middle school, high school and college students preparing for careers in trade, tech and skilled service fields.

Brooke Walter, the Petal High School CTE program director, said this is a great opportunity for students.

“Success looks different for every one of our students,” said Walter. “So, we’re just happy to have an organization that supports our students. Whether they decide to continue their education or go straight into the workforce.”

“It’s one of the most rewarding things to see students find something that they love and to be able to continue that and be successful.”

Students were awarded scholarships ranging from $250 to $1000 to help them with expenses towards their next career goal.

