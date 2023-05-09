Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The threat of rain could not stop some of the biggest winners in the Pine Belt from celebrating their titles at the Parade of Champions in downtown Hattiesburg.

More than 30 groups participated in the parade, headlined by Grand Marshal and 5A Boy’s Basketball State Champion, Ernie Watson.

In addition to the youth and high schools, the parade also featured representatives from both USM and William Carey University.

“It feels great,” said Nevagant Jones of William Carey. ”You work hard. You go to practice and die, throw up, and get tired, but it pays off in the end when you see the awards.”

High school valedictorians and salutatorians were also recognized in the parade.

City officials said they want to continue to hold events that involve the youth in the community.

