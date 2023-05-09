Win Stuff
Now Hiring: Laurel Fire Dept. hosts firefighter civil service exam

The civil service is the first step in the firefighter recruitment process.
By Ame Posey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department will host a civil service exam for firefighter recruits on June 3.

The examination covers topics like technical skills, fire safety knowledge, spatial orientation, observational skills, memory and personality assessment. It is the first step in the firefighter recruitment process.

Interested individuals should apply in person at the Laurel City Hall Human Resources Office on North 5th Avenue by 4:30 p.m. on May 31.

The following documents are required along with the application:

  • Birth Certificate
  • Social Security Card
  • Valid MS Driver’s License
  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Voter Registration Card
  • DD-214 (if applicable)

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens with voter registrations and at least 18 years old.

In addition to firefighting, the exam is also applicable for multiple fire department careers paths like arson investigations, training instructor, communications, fire prevention, community outreach and special operations.

The Laurel Fire Department advertised that a career in firefighting provides “a valued service to your community” and is “an opportunity to save lives every day.” They also offer paid training and a comprehensive benefits package.

For more information, call (601) 428-6423 or visit the Laurel HR WEBSITE.

