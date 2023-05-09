Meridian woman advances on national singing competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman survived a playoff round on a national singing competition Monday night.

Holly Brand is one of two finalists for Team Kelly on NBC’s “The Voice”. Brand sang Bring On the Rain by Jo Dee Messina.

Holly said when she sings it she thinks about her brother, who is in the military. Her coach Kelly Clarkson said Holly put her own spin on the song and always surprises her. Clark says Holly can sing any genre.

Clark said she is super special. Judge Clarkson selected Brand and D Smooth to represent her as her two choices for the semifinals. Brand will now compete against seven other semi-finalists as The Voice now moves onto live competition with a national audience voting on their favorites.

The Voice 23 Top 8 Results. The singers will compete in the LIVE semi-final.

Team Kelly Clarkson D. Smooth Holly Brand

Team Chance the Rapper Ray Uriel Sorelle

Team Niall Horan Gina Miles Ryley Tate Team

Blake Shelton Grace West NOIVAS

