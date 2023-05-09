Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Meridian woman advances on national singing competition

Holly Brand is one of two finalists for Team Kelly on NBC’s “The Voice”.
Holly Brand is one of two finalists for Team Kelly on NBC’s “The Voice”.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman survived a playoff round on a national singing competition Monday night.

Holly Brand is one of two finalists for Team Kelly on NBC’s “The Voice”. Brand sang Bring On the Rain by Jo Dee Messina.

Holly said when she sings it she thinks about her brother, who is in the military. Her coach Kelly Clarkson said Holly put her own spin on the song and always surprises her. Clark says Holly can sing any genre.

Clark said she is super special. Judge Clarkson selected Brand and D Smooth to represent her as her two choices for the semifinals. Brand will now compete against seven other semi-finalists as The Voice now moves onto live competition with a national audience voting on their favorites.

The Voice 23 Top 8 Results. The singers will compete in the LIVE semi-final.

Team Kelly Clarkson D. Smooth Holly Brand

Team Chance the Rapper Ray Uriel Sorelle

Team Niall Horan Gina Miles Ryley Tate Team

Blake Shelton Grace West NOIVAS

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

New security measures for Howard Industries
New security measures for Howard Industries
Inflation impacting local food pantires
Inflation affecting food pantries in the Pine Belt
Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg
Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg
6pm Headlines 5/8
6pm Headlines 5/8
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss