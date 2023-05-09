Win Stuff
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - A beachgoer visiting Dauphin Island, Alabama was greeted with an unexpected surprise Sunday.

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore.

Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)

“It was just a very beautiful day - my girlfriend and I were just spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill said. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not everyday something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the Bird sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”

Harvill says the gator seemed curious more than anything.

If you’re headed toward the beach this summer, be aware of your surroundings. Do not approach wildlife.

