Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."(egon69 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

New security measures for Howard Industries
New security measures for Howard Industries
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack
Expert advice if you’re considering a buy now, pay later plan for your wedding
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long