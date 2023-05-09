Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was taken to be treated for injuries after a kitchen fire that took place at a home in Petal Tuesday afternoon.

According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, firefighters responded to the fire on Ferncrest Loop after around 12:30 p.m.

Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector unit, the assistant fire chief and himself all responded to the fire.

A woman was believed to be able to exit the home when the fire took place.

The kitchen took heavy damage, but it was contained to only the kitchen as Unit 1 extinguished the fire, according to Hendry.

Hendry said the woman was taken to Forrest General Hospital by AAA Ambulance Service to be treated for her injuries. The condition of her injury is unknown at this time.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

Hendry said the Petal Police Department also responded to the fire.

The story will be updated whenever new details become available

