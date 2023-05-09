Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Kitchen heavily damaged by afternoon fire in Petal, woman injured

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector...
Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector unit, the assistant fire chief and himself all responded to the fire.(Kyra Lampley)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was taken to be treated for injuries after a kitchen fire that took place at a home in Petal Tuesday afternoon.

According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, firefighters responded to the fire on Ferncrest Loop after around 12:30 p.m.

Hendry said three engine companies, four command vehicles, an inspector unit, the assistant fire chief and himself all responded to the fire.

A woman was believed to be able to exit the home when the fire took place.

The kitchen took heavy damage, but it was contained to only the kitchen as Unit 1 extinguished the fire, according to Hendry.

Hendry said the woman was taken to Forrest General Hospital by AAA Ambulance Service to be treated for her injuries. The condition of her injury is unknown at this time.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

Hendry said the Petal Police Department also responded to the fire.

The story will be updated whenever new details become available

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

New security measures for Howard Industries
New security measures for Howard Industries
Checks are expected to be mailed out starting the week of May 8, 2023, according to the AG’s...
Miss. AG announces over $1.15M to be distributed to misled TurboTax customers
The civil service is the first step in the firefighter recruitment process.
Now Hiring: Laurel Fire Dept. hosts firefighter civil service exam
Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.
Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search