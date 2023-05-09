Inflation affecting food pantries in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month, the Edward Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry served more than 1,900 families in the Pine Belt, a nearly 500-family increase since April 2022.

However, several food pantries are experiencing a shortage in donations due to inflated grocery prices.

Ann McCullen, the Edward Street executive director, said the pantry is now serving more households than its previous peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pine Belt has the best people,” said McCullen. “They are so big-hearted and so generous, but you can only give what you can give. The grocery prices are really affecting everybody right now.”

“It is a good time for those who can to remember all the local feeding programs because, as I talk to my friends at other agencies, we’re all experiencing the same thing. It’s really everywhere.”

The panty will host a food drive this Saturday, and you can follow this link for more information on ways to donate.

