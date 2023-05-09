Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since February.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Dimitri Townes of Hattiesburg was recently reported missing by his family.
If anyone has information on Townes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).
