Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search

Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.
Dimitri Townes, 31, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing to HPD by his family.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since February.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Dimitri Townes of Hattiesburg was recently reported missing by his family.

.
.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information on Townes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

