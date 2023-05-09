Hub City man reported missing since February, HPD asks public’s help in search

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since February.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Dimitri Townes of Hattiesburg was recently reported missing by his family.

. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone has information on Townes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

