How bonds are set in criminal cases

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A little more than 72 hours after a shooting in the parking lot of Howard Industries, a suspect is out on a bond that was set at $750,000 Sunday.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said he believes the amount was in line with the severity of his crimes.

“Bond is not a penalty, it’s not meant to be punitive,” said Cox. “Bond is to insure their appearance in court.”

Despite the high bond, Keith Hinton bonded out quickly.

“His bond was set at a total of $750,000, and just a short time later, I want to say within two hours, he bonded out,” Cox said.

Jones County Justice Court Judge Sonny Saul isn’t involved in the case, but said, in general, the bond amount depends on who oversees the initial appearance.

“Bonds are pretty much at the judge’s discretion, of course, you know the seriousness of the charge dictates how high the bond is,” said Saul.

Judge Saul doesn’t have specifics for Hinton’s case. but, typically, he said the defendant must pay 10% of the total bond set.

“The most popular one, Emily, is to go through a professional bondsman and pay him or her a certain percentage of what the bond is,” Saul said.

Hinton may be out of jail, but Cox said the investigation is far from over.

“The case is still open at this point, still investigating to do and to pull together, statements and things such as that, and then it’ll go to the DA’s office and they’ll go through the normal processes of presenting to the grand jury,” Cox said.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

