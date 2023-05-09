Hattiesburg remembers fallen officers Tate, Deen 8 years after deadly shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight years ago on this date, the Hattiesburg Police Department lost two of its own, officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen.

On May 9, 2015, Officers Tate and Deen were shot and killed while making a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th Street and Ryan Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

Though it has been several years, Hub City officials have not forgotten the importance of this date.

“We feel this anniversary deeply.” read a Facebook post by the Hattiesburg Police Department. “They may be gone, but they are never forgotten.”

“Today, we remember the lives of Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate,” read a Facebook post by the City of Hattiesburg. “We honor their legacy of selfless service, and we grieve deeply with their families.”

HPD and the city asked residents to think about the officers’ families, the police department and the many people who continue to feel the loss of these heroes during the day.

