Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg remembers fallen officers Tate, Deen 8 years after deadly shooting

Fallen officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen. Source: HPD
Fallen officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen. Source: HPD
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight years ago on this date, the Hattiesburg Police Department lost two of its own, officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen.

On May 9, 2015, Officers Tate and Deen were shot and killed while making a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th Street and Ryan Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

Though it has been several years, Hub City officials have not forgotten the importance of this date.

“We feel this anniversary deeply.” read a Facebook post by the Hattiesburg Police Department. “They may be gone, but they are never forgotten.”

“Today, we remember the lives of Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate,” read a Facebook post by the City of Hattiesburg. “We honor their legacy of selfless service, and we grieve deeply with their families.”

HPD and the city asked residents to think about the officers’ families, the police department and the many people who continue to feel the loss of these heroes during the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg
Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg
Inflation impacting local food pantires
Inflation impacting local food pantires
Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg
Parade of Champions held in downtown Hattiesburg
Petal High School junior selected for National Speech and Debate Leadership Council
Petal High School junior selected for National Speech and Debate Leadership Council